DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,169,701 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169,701 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of AT&T worth $125,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its stake in AT&T by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,436,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

