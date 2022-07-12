DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,243 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $151,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded up $8.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $613.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $625.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $718.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.20.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.