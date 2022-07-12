DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,822 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $119,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 158,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 56,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.41. The stock had a trading volume of 155,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,126. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

