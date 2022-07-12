DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 27,044 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,044 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Texas Instruments worth $305,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,213. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

