DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,892 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $221,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 125,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,505. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

