Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Shares of NYSE VFL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,625. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $306,179.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,661,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,095,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 389,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,617 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.