Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE VFL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.69. 210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,625. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $306,179.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,661,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,095,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 389,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,617 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 191.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

