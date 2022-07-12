Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.56.

DAL stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after acquiring an additional 552,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

