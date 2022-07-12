Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,427.13 ($40.76).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.30) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,667 ($31.72) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,600 ($42.82) to GBX 4,200 ($49.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($44.01) to GBX 3,500 ($41.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 2,644 ($31.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 1,200.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,852.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,097.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,554 ($30.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,850 ($45.79).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

