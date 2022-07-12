Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €73.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €73.00 ($73.00) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G24. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($71.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($67.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €71.00 ($71.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €69.00 ($69.00) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

ETR G24 traded down €1.74 ($1.74) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €53.14 ($53.14). The stock had a trading volume of 198,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.90 ($46.90) and a one year high of €73.36 ($73.36). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.40.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

