Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.30 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €21.30 ($21.30) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($28.50) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($22.50) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($26.50) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €19.22 ($19.22). 5,959,090 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.31. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a one year high of €18.13 ($18.13).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

