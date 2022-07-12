DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 409,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.