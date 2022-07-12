Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Decreased by ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,574,000 after purchasing an additional 153,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.