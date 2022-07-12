Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $25.18

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $25.82. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 181,195 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

