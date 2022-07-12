Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.63. 68,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,190. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.31 million and a PE ratio of 12.76. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1706513 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

