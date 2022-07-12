Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

