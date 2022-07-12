Dorsey Wright & Associates Boosts Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Barclays were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 200 ($2.38) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

NYSE BCS opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. Research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

