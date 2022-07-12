Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 55.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 88,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 19.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 296.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 212,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.90 ($15.90) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.70) to €12.80 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

