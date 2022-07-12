Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $11.23 Million Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Danaos makes up about 2.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Danaos were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAC opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. Danaos Co. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $107.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Danaos had a net margin of 138.14% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 5.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAC shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

