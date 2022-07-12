Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $2.99 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in AerCap were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 250,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

NYSE:AER opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.14. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.96.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

