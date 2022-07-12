Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $5.61 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000. Brown & Brown comprises 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $449,898,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 352,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last ninety days. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

