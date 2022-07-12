Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Comerica stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.