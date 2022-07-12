Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Relx were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,187,000 after acquiring an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,373,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after buying an additional 227,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Relx by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after buying an additional 59,785 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Relx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 963,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,430,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Relx by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 35,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($30.92) to GBX 2,650 ($31.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,690.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

