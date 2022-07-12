Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 3,471 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA makes up approximately 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 119,477 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.78.
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
