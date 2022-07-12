Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 3,471 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA makes up approximately 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 119,477 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 35.64%. Analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.78.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

