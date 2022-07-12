Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 5,053 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,662 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for about 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.44.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

