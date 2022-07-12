Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

