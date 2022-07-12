DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DLY opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,880 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 71,946 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

