Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.46.

Shares of APD stock opened at $234.09 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.35.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.