Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 16,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.20.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $158.04 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

