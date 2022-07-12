Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $172.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

