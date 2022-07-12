Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,810 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

