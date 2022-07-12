Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes $767,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,266,000 after purchasing an additional 911,438 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,115,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,320.8% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of OIH stock opened at $217.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $164.41 and a 52-week high of $317.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.40.
