Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DUE. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($47.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.50 ($31.50) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ETR DUE opened at €21.20 ($21.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €21.32 ($21.32) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($44.08). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

