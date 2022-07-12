Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $11.88 million, a PE ratio of -65,260.00 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

