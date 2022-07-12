Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $11.94

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $11.50. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 4,983 shares traded.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 2.19.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.