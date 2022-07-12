ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$8.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of ECN opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.90. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$75.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.5099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.66%.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 15,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

