Efinity Price Hits $1.40 on Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00108092 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

