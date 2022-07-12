Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.95. The stock has a market cap of C$10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. Empire has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

