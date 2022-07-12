Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives C$19.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.96.

ERF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Enerplus stock opened at C$16.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.38. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$6.12 and a 52 week high of C$23.29.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,932.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

