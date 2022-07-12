Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) vs. Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Financial Analysis

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Old Second Bancorp and Equity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 Equity Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Equity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Equity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $144.45 million 4.49 $20.04 million $0.60 24.32 Equity Bancshares $190.21 million 2.50 $52.48 million $3.37 8.65

Equity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Bancshares pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Second Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Equity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 12.26% 11.41% 0.97% Equity Bancshares 26.61% 14.14% 1.34%

Summary

Equity Bancshares beats Old Second Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. Further, it provides safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier's checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It operates through 63 banking centers in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and Will counties in Illinois. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Equity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a network of 69 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

