Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,955.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 631,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

