Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) PT Lowered to €28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($36.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($26.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$20.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

