Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CFO Ryan Schaffer Sells 4,699 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $94,496.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,623.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EXFY traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 393,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. Analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXFY. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expensify in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

About Expensify (Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.