Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

