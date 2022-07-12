Fastenal (FAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

