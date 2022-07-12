FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $461,746.00

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and $461,746.00 worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.88 or 0.00019878 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FC Barcelona Fan Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002809 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

BAR is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

According to CryptoCompare, “Titanium Infrastructure Services is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that allows entire IT enterprises to be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, e.g., Firewalls, Load-Balancers, Routers, Switches, Servers, Desktops, and more. TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem. “

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FC Barcelona Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.