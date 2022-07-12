Fear Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Fear has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Fear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a market cap of $1.07 million and $533,444.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,326.89 or 0.99986830 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002784 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

