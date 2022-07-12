Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 215 ($2.56) price target on the iron ore producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 265 ($3.15).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FXPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.04) to GBX 210 ($2.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.64) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 114.90 ($1.37) on Friday. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513 ($6.10). The firm has a market cap of £676.33 million and a PE ratio of 94.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 195.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

About Ferrexpo (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.