Financial Analysis: iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) versus Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cumulus Media has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 1 3 2 0 2.17 Cumulus Media 0 0 3 0 3.00

iHeartMedia presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 138.44%. Cumulus Media has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 239.76%. Given Cumulus Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than iHeartMedia.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $3.56 billion 0.28 -$159.20 million $0.23 30.39 Cumulus Media $916.47 million 0.16 $17.28 million $1.83 3.97

Cumulus Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHeartMedia. Cumulus Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHeartMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and Cumulus Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia 0.92% 5.40% 0.52% Cumulus Media 4.04% 3.63% 0.86%

Summary

Cumulus Media beats iHeartMedia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news through approximately 2,100 radio stations and 170 television affiliates, and Internet and mobile partnerships. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 863 radio stations, which included 249 AM and 614 FM radio stations. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to approximately 10,000 radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Cumulus Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media Inc., an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners. It also provides digital marketing services, such as email marketing, geo-targeted display and video solutions, website and microsite building, hosting, social media management, reputation management, and search engine marketing and optimization. The company serves advertisers through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms. Cumulus Media Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

