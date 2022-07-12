Finning International (TSE:FTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.43

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$24.43 and last traded at C$24.65, with a volume of 599502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.49.

FTT has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International Inc. will post 2.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,211,400. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,257,145.59. Insiders acquired a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $254,134 over the last 90 days.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

