First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.96

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 9455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.
Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Advantage (FA)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.