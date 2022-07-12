First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.96

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.96 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 9455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.75 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

